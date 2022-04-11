Winter has covered the land in a cloak of snow again! Amazing how quickly the landscape can change back and forth from summer to winter to summer again.
It is a tug of war between Old Sol and Old Man Winter. Reminds one of the tale of the contest between the sun and the cold winter wind over who could remove a coat from a walking traveler.
The deer and turkeys are out in ample numbers enjoying the warm spring sun. First, I spot six white tails, four of them yearlings. Then I see six wild turkeys. Both sets of animals are snorting about, as if spring were in their britches.
I suddenly realize that I never see young turkeys (except once or twice in the early spring when I’ve seen a hen with her chicks). I never see them with the flock, like I’ve often seen yearlings with the herd.
Why is this?
Would the toms kill the chicks to erase competition? Is there little protection for chicks in the flock, as there seems to be for the yearlings in the herd?
Are the hooved animals of a gentler sort, not given to having the males kill the young? I have heard among the big cats, the males are given to killing the cubs when breeding season comes around again; the females must keep them hidden or protect them.
However, there is likely an even bigger reason why I never see young turkeys with a flock, as I see young deer with a herd. They don’t live as long.
By the time fall comes, the young turkey must reach almost its full maturity if it is to face the winter. It’s possible I don’t see that same turkey alive two years later.
By the next summer a young deer hasn’t even reached his ful growth, and is recognizable as a yearling. He will likely be alive and healthy several years later. For at least a year or two he is easy to recognize as a youngster running with the herd.
Two mallards dart across my vision to my left. The are reminding me it is the season to be seeing waterfowl, and letting them capture my attention as spring approaches.
Of course there is a difference in size in the little ones between turkeys and deer. That could spell a difference in safety.
The chicks are very small when they step out of the nest, and very vulnerable. I have seen the hen almost hide them under the underbrush as she moves them through the forest, while she clucks small signals to them of one kind or another. At the same time she will mostly stand still and keep a sharp eye on me as if to see if I will threaten them. And I wouldn’t put it past any turkey to take a dash at me if he or she took a notion. Even “tame” farm animals are not beyond doing this at times.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
