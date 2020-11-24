Today offers a cold November day with no snow on the ground. A brilliant scene seems incapable of cutting through the icy cold in the air. Yet that same icy cold is incapable of freezing the Red River nearby. The temperature sits at about 11 degrees. Yet the river flows doggedly on north toward Hudson Bay.
These are exactly the dates when that phenomenon called Indian Summer is supposed to occur. These very cold freezing days are supposed to be followed by a spell of warm and pleasant days. We shall see.
I spot a young doe gazing at me 30 yards to my left. After a long look she walks leisurely away behind me, apparently not concerned with my presence.
A dozen wild turkeys amble about in a small clearing in the woods about 80 yards ahead of me. Knowing them, they are probably aware of my presence, but are not particularly bothered by it, which is a bit insulting to me.
Several of the Toms are conducting this crazy maneuver which I call a “circle dance”, which I have observed for years, but it seems to make no sense to me. One chases the other around in a circle in the midst of the flock.
In this maneuver they seem to be good at conserving energy: they only run in short spurts, and then they walk a bit. They run around a few other members of the flock, or around a bush or the bole of a tree, or whatever else is handy.
The pursuing Tom never actually engages his opponent in combat. It makes no sense that he doesn’t cut across the center of the circle and take on Tom No. 2.
Meanwhile, the other members of the flock seem to take no interest in this virtual combat, although I expect at least one hen is taking a lively interest in its outcome. Or is one Tom merely challenging another for “head of the flock” status?
In all of this, there is no killing, or even serious injury, just an occasional complaint or two. No one cheers for either combatant. No sage member of the flock tries to settle the quarrel peaceably.
Tom No. 2 never dashes off into the woods and leaves the field to a victor. And if there is such a contest the next day in the same flock, I am not ever sure if I am viewing the same two contestants.
Conflicts within groups have a curious flavor to them. You do not find dead turkeys lying around, or dead deer. Perhaps we humans have something to learn from our fellow creatures. We would likely take a dim view of dancing around in circles, or butting our heads together. But these customs may often have a less violent turn to them than our methods.
The autumn darkness settles gently upon the land. A few distant birds chortle gently as they settle down for the night.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.