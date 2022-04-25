Aldo Leopold, who, along with E.O. Wilson, is considered one of the two most eminent conservationists our country has produced, shot a Mexican gray wolf early in his life. It was a time when it was popular to shoot wolves, who were considered a threat to livestock, white tail deer, and elk and moose.
In Leopold’s ensuging years he studied biology and conservation. He never shot a gray wolf again, when he learned their important place in the ecosystem.
You can likely guess what animal caught my attention in those listed above. Yes, the white tail deer, my constant visitor through the winter, in large numbers.
Mostly I had looked upon the deer as a kind of elegant addition to the landscape. They were quiet, gracefrul, and never seemed aggressive. I suppose if I’d met a few bucks in rutting season, I’d have felt differently.
It never occurred to me here the effect they were having upon the woods ground cover, browse and lower leafage on any trees or bushes that were edible to them. Perhaps if they had come into the city and begun munching on our flower gardens, that would have been a wake-up call for me. And that is not to mention the effect they would have upon the smaller animal life that is dependent upon that leafage, and the small creatures below them, down to the tiniest mites.
And all of this would be because we have eliminated the top predator from the ecosystem. Oh, the coyote, the cougar and the wolf have been spotted on very rare occasions within the city along the river. The wolf once was aggressive to humans, but it is wily enough to have learned the humans’ powerful use of the rifle, the poisons and the trap.
In the Walker area where we summer, we have learned the devastating effect deer can have upon any palatable plant life. Gardens outside a city must be fenced in. Outdoor plants must be caged. Even rows of white cedars must forfeit their lower branches. It is like living in a fortified city.
All of this Aldo Leopold learned on his journey to becoming one of our nation’s top ecoscientists. It led him to urge that the elements of this ecosystem needed to be preserved, even though some of those elements aggravate us.
I am told that the classic presentation of his conservation views he published in “A Sand County Almanac.” I have heard of that publication for a half century, but I have never read it. It sounded about as exciting as reading the dictionary. But it sounds like I should not go to the grave without reading it.
A white tail yearling comes near to me and gazes at me. I always love the curiosity of the young. It makes you feel as if you are a strange creature, and they must figure out what to make of you.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
