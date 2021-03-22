Fresh snow! Just the opportunity I’ve wanted, to observe the approach of wild turkeys from their bedding grounds in the morning. The tracks are clear and individual and give me a good chance to study from where they come.
The tracks also give me a clear indication of a turkey’s direction of travel. I have said in the past I like this opportunity. So this is my chance to walk the tracks and put my money where my mouth (or pen) is, and do a little woodland exploring along the Red River.
Just to double-check the direction, I went over to a place where I could see 13 wild turkeys browsing about on an open space in the snow. I came as near as I could without disturbing them too much, and I watched one of them step into some unmarked snow and move away. I kept my eye on the spot where he had entered the snow, and I walked over to observe the print. As I expected, the long center claw indicated the direction the big bird was traveling.
I went back and studied the tracks a they came up from the river. I stood on a small bluff. I could see the river 100 yards away from me.
Unfortunately that distance was heavily posted so I couldn’t cross it. However turkey, true to his nature, is no respecter of persons or signposts and goes wherever he darned pleases — which, in this case, was across that distance. However again, that posting gave turkey excellent deliverance from human intruders, and I had to scan the distance with the best I could.
Just below me I could see a grassy open area in the midst of the woods where the sun must have melted off the light snow. It was sheltered from the wind. There were no turkeys there at the time. I would have to content myself with the notion that in such a place the turkeys had bedded down for the night. I would have to come again sometime before sun-up, if I was to see them march up to the spot where I stood.
A doe walks by 30 feet to my left. Isn’t she elegant! It is as if she was saying, “I want at least a footnote in what you have to say today.”
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.