Before settling in under the old elm down by the riverside, I made a run in the car through the inner city (downtown), which has become a sea of skyscrapers in recent years. Busy, busy, busy is what it is.

Of course one doesn’t expect to see much wildlife (of the non-human kind), except possibly a flock of rock doves (pigeons). However, I have seen such interesting visitors there as barn swallows and mourning doves.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments