Before settling in under the old elm down by the riverside, I made a run in the car through the inner city (downtown), which has become a sea of skyscrapers in recent years. Busy, busy, busy is what it is.
Of course one doesn’t expect to see much wildlife (of the non-human kind), except possibly a flock of rock doves (pigeons). However, I have seen such interesting visitors there as barn swallows and mourning doves.
But gazing at these tall buildings brought to mind the several years when the peregrine falcon visited us. They nested atop one of the tall bank buildings.
The Audubon Society helped to make these visits possible, and the bank offered the use of a shelf-like structure that was a part of the architecture of the roof of its building as the nesting site. The falcons accepted the invitation and returned for several years to nest at that same site. They did their own hunting and feeding on pigeons.
What amazed me was the falcons’ tolerance of the presence of humans, even though only particular designated people came near to the nest. But at one point when they had to do some building repairs at the nest site, they moved the nests several dozen yards to another site. After a day or so of squawking, the falcons simply adjusted.
The crowning experience for a number of us, including my family, is that we were invited to a gathering in a meeting room one day, a room a few floors down from the top of the building. They brought in the five chicks of the brood in two large boxes, and set the boxes on a big table in the front of the room
Now you have to understand that the chicks didn’t look like cuddly little chicken chicks. They looked the size of adult rabbits, but much ganglier. Their handlers were ornithologists and folks from the DNR. And the chicks were in for a physical exam and for a blood laboratory test. The youngsters registered their protest loudly and clearly from time to time, but the handlers seemed good at quieting them down.
In the end they were returned to their nest. The parents hardly missed a beat in returning to care for them.
After a few more years the program was ended, and they came no more to nest with us. But I cannot drive through the inner city without memories flooding back to me of how these, the fastest birds on the planet, came to visit us for a few years.
Three crows sail above me for a few minutes. They call to each other a few times, and then drift away to the north. They will be my companions through the coldest days of the coming winter.
The hanging boughs of the old elm have become a skeleton of themselves, with only a few of the big elm leaves still hanging doggedly onto the limbs. The forest floor of the woods all around me is covered with a thick bed of these big leaves.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
