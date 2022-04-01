Spring has rushed in within a week. In that short time an impressive depth of snow over the entire land has been replaced with miserable little patches of white on the north side of everything.
Animal life is everywhere. Deer and turkeys beyond count roam about around me. Gray squirrel has greeted me. American crow sails about noisily. Even chickadee deigns to come and land close to me and cock his eye at me.
Red River has overflowed her banks, quickly breaking up her ice cover. She is rapidly sending aprons of water out among the trees of the riverside forest.
I cannot resist walking about to see if I can discover the first evidence of buds about to burst on the deciduous trees. I have to hunt a bit to find a tree or two cooperative enough to hang down a branch low enough so that I can get a good look at it.
Finally, a big green ash offers such a low-hanging branch. Not a sign of impending bud-bursting yet. A big white oak bends down one limb to let me take a look. No bud signs there yet, either.
Of course, the oaks, I have found, do this bud bursting later than many others. When you are a sage tree like oak, you don’t rush these things.
The green ash, on the other hand, seems to have no aspirations after sageness and should be willing quickly to show its budding colors if it could. But her buds seem to be contentedly resting, yet.
However, in looking for this budding (of leaves), I am jumping the gun a bit. I’ve been observing, as I’ve been watching the spring actions of the great trees, that the seeding of these trees seems to come before the leafing. The great elm, under which I usually sit, has taught me that. But even the production and scattering of seeds has not yet begun. Perhaps some more warm weather and some April showers must come first.
Now there is a sight! I suddenly find the shinbone of a white tail deer at the base of the white oak.
It looks fresh, with evidence of blood at the knee, where it seems to have been gnawed. The thigh bone (if that’s what you call it on a foreleg), has been gnawed clean of any flesh, leaving only the white bone.
Does it looks fresh because it was quickly covered with a foot or two of snow, and has just been uncovered? Or has this just happened in the last day or so?
All of this brings to mind a deer I saw a few weeks ago with a broken foreleg, and my curiosity about what enables a wounded woodland creature to survive. Is it by staying with the herd? Is it by avoiding open spaces? And now I ask, is this the same wounded creature, and did she escape with a missing leg? There is so little we know of the final moments of creatures.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
