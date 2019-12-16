The wet and the dry. Who will champion, one over the other?
Today is one of those very wet days along the Red River. By that I don’t mean we are having a drenching downpour. Rather it is one of those slow rains, that even ventures to snow a little now and then, that looks negotiable, but that you can’t run around in without getting very wet. It is nature having a little fun and playing with us a bit.
Then you discover great drops of rain hanging off bare autumn branches. And just as you have conclusively concluded that it is a wet day, you see turkeys and chickadees scooting around out in the weather, and you are left confused.
And who will argue for one over the other, the wet day over the dry day? Just when we have built our case for the one, suddenly the case for the other sounds very convincing.
I recall one summer years ago up in central North Dakota, we went through a long dry spell. Every day was warm and pleasant and sunny, pleasant, that is, unless you were a farmer who worried about your crops out there in dry fields.
Nobody wanted to complain about the very pleasant days. However, you could tell our patience was getting a little frayed around the edges. It was like keeping up the smile for a guest who had just dropped in for a chat eight hours ago.
Then one day when I was shopping on main street in Tolna, N.D., one of the town in that dry area, it started to rain. Nothing dramatic. You just noticed it was starting to wet the sidewalks. It hadn’t even clouded over much.
People just went outside, looked up silently, and let themselves get wet. I did the same. We were all just saying without speaking, dry is nice; but then wet is nice, too.
Thirty nine wild turkeys troop through the woods 50 yards to my left. They have moved out of sight now. Why have so many gathered together? I expect that with the land still free of snow, feeding is still fairly easy.
I am always impressed with how bird life is blessed with a covering of oiled feather, a kind of built-in raincoat that serves them well in this wet weather. Turkey just walks around in the rain with a sort of “this too will pass” attitude. We will bask in the sunshine when it shines. We will bathe in the rain when it rains.
Chickadee darts down to the ground and discovers something to eat a dozen feet to my left. He darts back up with it to a nearby tree. He doesn’t seem to mind the rain, but neither does he hang around in it like turkey. I really need to study more where chickadee lives. Perhaps I will discover he has a dry spot to which he retreats to escape the wet weather.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
