When the great white blanket of wet snow lies heavy upon the ground, like today, all of nature bows down to that majestic shroud. The firs and balsams bow their branches, branches heavy laden with armloads of the wet shroud.
The giant elms and oaks and ash, however, snub their noses at Lord Winter, they lift their winter arms up proudly toward the overcast sky and dare the powers that be to load their bare arms with the sodden white blanket.
I come down and seat myself beside this white Red River to see if any creatures will venture forth to taste the day a bit. So far none has come.
Turkey sticks to his bedding ground, or finds a roost in nearby trees. Deer hunker down beneath some brush, or under the welcome overhang of giant firs or balsams.
This is where I admire the astuteness of woodpeckers and squirrels to hammer or to chew their holes underneath the brood limbs of dead trees, so that neither rain, nor wet snow nor howling wet winds can invade their dry homes nor disturb their winter sleep. The great bears and the Arctic seals even find ways to use the wintry snows to shelter and protect them.
Jack London’s Arctic story “To Build Fire” is set in just such a scene as this. He reminds us that only man may be so foolish as to build his fire under a heavily snow-laden fir tree, only to have that warmed up tree dump its load of snow and douse his fire.
Quietly the evening settles in upon this wintry land. The white, white scene reflects whatever hidden light always remains upon this planet. The forest path in summer can be as black as black can be, see that only the great eyes of the racoon or owl can admit night’s light to reflect an image.
However, in a white white winter night, whatever morsels of remaining light exist light our path upon our way. It is almost as if this white world had a glow within it to assist us.
I recall one winter night we brought a heavy bundle to our place on Templar Point. This was many years ago.
Walker Bay, beside the point, was frozen over, so we could drive our vehicle out onto the ice in the night to within a short distance of our place. We sledded our bundle over the white, white snow to the point. It was a night like tonight. It was as if its very whiteness lit our way.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
