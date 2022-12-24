When the great white blanket of wet snow lies heavy upon the ground, like today, all of nature bows down to that majestic shroud. The firs and balsams bow their branches, branches heavy laden with armloads of the wet shroud.

The giant elms and oaks and ash, however, snub their noses at Lord Winter, they lift their winter arms up proudly toward the overcast sky and dare the powers that be to load their bare arms with the sodden white blanket.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments