Seven white-tailed deer greet me as I settle in today. When I say “greet me”, they were merely standing about 50 feet to my right staring at me, having seen me before I saw them, as usual.

They look like two does and five youngsters (deer under one year). The youngsters don’t have the capacity for lengthy staring as the moms direct them to do by imitation. After a few moments they tire of that gambit and look around for something to amuse themselves, and leave the moms to do the staring.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments