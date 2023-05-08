Seven white-tailed deer greet me as I settle in today. When I say “greet me”, they were merely standing about 50 feet to my right staring at me, having seen me before I saw them, as usual.
They look like two does and five youngsters (deer under one year). The youngsters don’t have the capacity for lengthy staring as the moms direct them to do by imitation. After a few moments they tire of that gambit and look around for something to amuse themselves, and leave the moms to do the staring.
I’m amazed at the rapid growth of these youngsters. The does kept them hidden from me during the entire period when the little ones were spotted fawns, and I only saw them at the very end of that period when they were “spotted blackies” (as I call them), with dark brown hides and black traces on them where the fawn-marks might have been. In a week or two even evidence of the black traces had entirely disappeared, and they became just youngsters, identifiable by their prankish behavior and their size.
Now that I think about it, those that I had been identifying as “yearlings” last winter and this fall, I am now seeing as adults. These beautiful totally silent woodland creatures amaze me.
A fellow named Steve Boulette just came by, and he gave me some instruction on tracking for the white-tails, which is helpful for me, and those of you who are old timers to this sort of thing won’t mind having it repeated. He pointed out to me that tracking the white-tails in the snow, one can see the mark of a small “beard” behind the hind legs of the bucks, left by a tuft on each of their back legs. I must watch for that in winter.
I have wondered for a long time if I am ever seeing the same individual white-tail deer from year to year, or even from week to week they don’t wear anything on the to identify them as individuals.
I have learned that the white-tail deer live from six to 14 years. That is some help. That means that those that I saw in this spot when I came out here in 2009 are dead and gone. And the four-pronged buck that I saw last winter and have not seen in this same herd this winter, may very well be dead and gone as well. Some of these yearlings may be his.
A lone wild turkey hen ambles by me a dozen feet to my left. She eyes me a bit and then moves on. That is unusual.
She would normally be with a half dozen other hens. There is no evidence of a brood of chickens nearby, when she would be alone. Is she lame? Is she sick? Some parts of woodland life do not have a reporter nearby to tell their story.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
