Hurrah! Today is a few minutes longer than yesterday. We are heading for summer, folks! Happy winter solstice! And Happy Holidays.
And the sun is shining. We’ve endured a week of no sun, with the air filled with a kind of mist of very lightly falling snow. You shovel your walk. You go off shopping for a few hours. You return and you have to shovel again. Day after day. It’s nice to have a little let-up of that kind of exercise. But, no complaining. One is thankful for the strengtu to shovel.
With the sun out, one can’t help but admire a wonderland of snowscape. There has been no wind to drift. It has simply fallen a foot deep, and decorated the landscape.
And there is my four-pronged buck that I saw a week ago. He passes across my line of vision about 60 yards ahead of me, and I can pick him up easily in my glasses. He lifts his antlered head and shakes it a little. Is there a note of majesty in his attitude?
He doesn’t quite fit the antlered attitude of Bambi’s father in the cartoon film, silhouetted by the setting sun — but then, who can match a cartoon character? At least he has returned to grace our winter wonderland.
He is attended by two does and two yearlings. Does this mean he is a father by both of the does? Who knows? But they make a very fine family picture in this white winter wonderland.
This woodland picture would not be complete without a whole host of attending turkeys, 32 of them. They surround the deer, and simply go about their business. The only possible connection the two hosts may have with each other is that whatever the one has found, the other may finnd interesting.
Now I see a doe with a lame right hind leg. I have seen her before so I’m beginning to identify individuals by their injuries! Seeing the individual in the sam season suggests that they are the same individual. If I saw that injury the next season, I sould have no way of knowing if they live that long.
And now, to complete the scene, this woodland wonderland of foot-deep snow undisturbed by drifting winds or even multitudes of tracks of woodland creatures, American crow deigns to sail in and all about the scene. He makes several passes over the group, soundless passes, gliding by like a visiting angel giving his blessing to all that is coming to pass here. If we lift away this beatific vision, we would likely rightly conclude that his is only sailing about among them to try to determine what they have discovered that has caused them to gather. Only this, and nothing more, would he discover.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
