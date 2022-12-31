Hurrah! Today is a few minutes longer than yesterday. We are heading for summer, folks! Happy winter solstice! And Happy Holidays.

And the sun is shining. We’ve endured a week of no sun, with the air filled with a kind of mist of very lightly falling snow. You shovel your walk. You go off shopping for a few hours. You return and you have to shovel again. Day after day. It’s nice to have a little let-up of that kind of exercise. But, no complaining. One is thankful for the strengtu to shovel.

