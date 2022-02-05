A half dozen white tails gather by the frozen Red River near the bank. I pick them up in my glasses about 40 yards below where I am standing in this zero degree weather.
I wouldn’t remark upon this, except that I’ve never seen them do this before in the winter. I’ve seen them range along casually 20 yards or so above the river through the forest. But here they have matted down the areas as if they have been there some time.
One of them has gone down onto the Red River onto the ice. He ambles across the 55 yards of river ice on a light trail made by a few deer before him. Now he mounts the far side, deciding to take up the Minnesota side and check it out.
Some of those on the near side seem to be browsing among the slightly snow-covered long grasses by the river bank. Are they after the grasses, or something else beneath them?
I’ve remarked before on how the snow gently bends over the long brome grasses along the river bank, and then lightly covers them over with an insulating blanket of snow, creating a canopy covered cavity underneath, that I’ve heard never gets below 32 degrees. I expect there is plenty of food in those under-snow recesses if the larger woodland creatures are willing to dig for it. We’ve talked before about how the tiniest woodland creatures like mice can live comfortably protected under there.
Now there is a sight! Two adult deer are standing upon their hind legs and facing off toward each other. They stand up as capably as human beings, and prance about for a few moments. This posturing proceeds only for a short time, and then those two dancers go back on all fours and melt back into the herd. One can imagine there must have been a bit of snorting and snuffling before the two of them settled down again as quiet members of the herd.
What is this all about? We all know that “in the spring a young man’s fancy,” but this is February. This should be happening in April. But I have noticed in past winters that this posturing begins as early as even January.
However, I’ve noticed that woodland creatures are no respecters of calendars. Stags are rutting in November. Turkeys are posturing in January. They don’t seem to be willing politely to wait for the arrival of primroses and daffodils in spring for the creatures to be fancy.
Gray squirrel is out hopping about in the deep snow. The weather certainly isn’t mild for him, although the sunshine is bright and pleasant. Perhaps his stock of acorns or seeds has run short, and he needs to get out and stock up a bit.
The colors in gray squirrel intrigue me. Sometimes he appears reddish, as if he has crossed with red squirrel. Sometimes he dons a gorgeous golden color. What are these changes all about? I haven’t read of other species listed in this area. It looks like I must make an effort to learn on this matter. Meanwhile, I shall simply enjoy all the color that nature brings into my life.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.