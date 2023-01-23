The first forest creatures that greet me on this white and wintry day are two does and two yearlings, about 20 yards to my left. The second doe is still injured on her right hind leg. She is my injured friend, that I have seen for a month or more now. She is less injured now than I remember her before, so she is healing.

And now my four-pronged buck appears. He seems to lay claim to this group. He gazes away, but there is no question that his claim is here.

