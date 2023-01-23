The first forest creatures that greet me on this white and wintry day are two does and two yearlings, about 20 yards to my left. The second doe is still injured on her right hind leg. She is my injured friend, that I have seen for a month or more now. She is less injured now than I remember her before, so she is healing.
And now my four-pronged buck appears. He seems to lay claim to this group. He gazes away, but there is no question that his claim is here.
And here is a treat! Gray squirrel appears. Where have you been, my friend? You have been lying low for a month these wintry days. Has the acorn supply begun to run low? It’s good to see your perky self sitting up among the other creatures.
Turkey appears; not just a flock of them, but a whole herd of their black hulks appear against the white snow. There seems to be some contention among them, a mixing of toms and hens, more than the usual mixing. The toms take to chasing each other around; sometimes a set of them strung out, chasing the one who is in the lead.
Over the years I’ve never seen these squabbles end up in any serious encounters. The leader of the chase distances himself enough until those chasing decide he is respectfully apart, and then they desist. And the one being chased never seems to have to leave the group entirely. There is a lesson here to be learned by humans.
I am reminded that mating season is upon us. The deer, turkeys, maybe that’s the reason why gray squirrel was out today after a long rest; he wasn’t hunting for acorns.
I know, the way we humans think about it, it is in the spring that a young man’s fancy turns to thoughts of love, not in midwinter, when snow and cold is all around us. But perhaps our fellow creatures have other ways of thinking about these things.
Mom turkey reminds me, “Look, I not only have to bring a half dozen or more eggs to fruition and nest them, I have to bring them to term and hatch them out safely away from predators.
“I have to push them out of the nest, teach them to hunt for food and fledge them until they can take care of themselves. Then I have to push them away from me and teach them to take care of themselves before cold weather sets in.
“If I belong to a migrating species of bird, I must teach them to fly and be able to join others of their kind to fly perhaps thousands of miles to warmer climates. And all of this growing must be accomplished in these few months before autumn; and before I think of starting a new brood and a new cycle of life.
“I haven’t the leisure to wait until spring for my mate to get fancy!”
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
