There is a mystery in winter. Winter all about me in the deep woods by the Red River seems to hold a thousand secrets.
Nine great trees within my view tower above the forest underbrush all around me, ranging from 12 to 60 yards from each other, each of them standing in their winter disguises of bare limbs. I know that the two nearest to me are hackberry trees from their sharp tree bark, but the names of the rest of them escape me. I always promise myself that I will indentify them in summer when they stand fully clothed, but then I am too busy just enjoying them.
A half dozen wild turkeys stroll by 60 yards ahead of me, “as the crow flies” (pardon me, I couldn’t resist that comment, as American crow did indeed just fly by as I remarked on the turkeys).Turkeys do not migrate. How do they survive winter?
I am often scratching my head trying to figure out where they rest at night in the winter. And they, for their part, keep eluding me in my search.
I know where their bedding ground is in the summer. But it is filled with snow in the winter, and they seem to avoid those grounds.
Then I see them come sailing out of the trees early one morning last week. So, I conclude, they roost in the winter.
Then, just when I think I have them figured out, I find some of them snoozing in their bedding ground early this morning. I check the trees above me quickly, just so I won’t be fooled again, and I find the trees empty of turkeys.
So, I circle back and try to come up quietly on those that are bedded down, come up behind some dense brush so that they won’t observe me. I carefully peer over the brush at the first turkey that comes into view. And don’t you suppose, there I see that wild turkey peering at me! The mystery of winter! Had the soft crunch of the deep snow given me away?
Gray squirrel finds something of interest (to eat, I suppose) to my left. He sits up on his haunches, haunches that seem so admirably equipped with a bushy tail for balance that he can use his front paws and make them seem more like hands than feet.
He twirls the item of interest around in his mouth a bit to adjust it more comfortably. He seems only a mite removed from the human in this adept behavior.
Then he abruptly drops onto all fours and scurries up the nearest tree with his prize. Soon I lose him among the branches. Where is his winter home up there? Why is he out in midwinter gathering food? What is with this gathering of nuts in autumn to see him through the winter? Has he forgotten where he has stored them? The mysteries of winter!
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
