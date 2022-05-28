A small bird flits about among the branches of the hackberry tree in front of me. Now two or three of his companions join him. They look to be the size of phoebes or finches, I can pick them up in my glasses, but they are back-lit, it is a gray day, and they move about too quickly for me to identify them (at least those are my experiences). They are feasting on the first fruits of these big trees.
The fruiting, seeding and leafing of the great trees continues to fascinate me. The fruiting and seeding are the only two developments that are happening yet in the late arriving spring. But that lateness gives one a good change to look at these development this year.
A few years back I took an interest in this sort of thing, while sitting under my favorite big old elm down by the Red River in early spring. Today my big old friend is up to her knees in a flooded Red River, so I can’t do that.
However, that year gave me a good chance to ponder that seed and fruit development of the great trees in the spring. It occurred to me that I was sitting at the right time in the right place under my big old friend that leaned her great boughs almost to the ground, as if to invite me to take a look.
But before I arose from my woolly chair to look, I pondered what I should expect to see. It had to be very different from what I expected.
Now you and I, who are well acquainted with the fruit and seed of a peach or a plum, might well turn up our noses at having the same two developments pointed out to us on this stately old elm. They both seem to exist, but they would hardly take prizes for sizes.
The “fruit”, if that’s what you would call it, was a feathery little nubbin at the base of that bud we can all see all winter on the elm, that was just beginning to break open at its base and show the fresh green of a new leaf. The “nubbin” sprouted wispy, tiny stalks out of its seed at their ends. They would be taken off by the wind and scattered to who knows where.
However, I’m getting ahead of myself. I want to talk about what I see, not what I think happens.
I took a piece of the elm twig with a bud on it and laid it on my writing board in front of me. The “fruiting” action seemed to be happening at the base of the bud, rather than at the tip. At the tip I could see the fresh green beginning to shoot.
At the base of the nubbin I gently pulled apart the tiny seed stalks. These stalks would eventually all produce (apparently) the thousands upon thousands of elm seed that would blanket the avenues where giant elms grew on with side.
The glory of the elm was not to be shown in its fruits and its seeds, but rather in its giant trunk and its glorious boughs.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
