What a change! How different the Red River of the North looks today, compared to how it looked when I left it at the end of June.
At that time, after a rainless spring and rainless early summer the rover level had dropped so far that you could walk along a beach at the base of the river banks. News reports and photos depicted a river that had dropped to the dregs by late summer. Photos showed a scene that reminded one of the rivers in the depths of the Great Depression.
However, someone must have prayed for rain. Early autumn rains have begun to fill the river again, and give it a very healthy look.
The “beach” is now a mass of tall grasses and foliage, and the river has started to climb up its banks again. Life along a river doesn’t die in hard times. When the rains come it begins to fill in and become lush and verdant once more.
One delightful discovery caught my eye as I trod from the base of the giant elm (under which I love to sit) to the river bank and back. It was a single young elm sapling growing nine yards from the base of its great parent elm. I remark upon this, because it was single citizen in an ocean of green ash saplings spread out in all directions from where I stood.
From that spot I could see no other elm sapling in any direction. One elm seed has sprouted and taken root among the literally hundreds of thousands of elm seeds dropped from the giant elm above me (seeds that were ultimately completely consumed by the woods creatures before the coming year).
It made me smile. I turned to the ocean of ash and announced, “Here, my friends, is a prince of the woods who is destined one day to rise higher than all of you, destined to dominate all of you and shelter you under its spreading limbs as its great father has done before him.”
Of course I was acting like a herald in the royal palace. How did I know what would happen in the next half century?
I was only hoping that when the beavers came up from the river and harvested the young saplings for the building that beavers have to build, came up I say, every half decade or so and stood up on their hind legs, balanced on their great leathery tails and chewed off all the saplings, I hoped they would spare this little lord of the palace. Maybe he would be too tough or bad tasting for their palate.
Let us hope so, as we close off the first chapter in the life of this little prince, an elm sapling.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
