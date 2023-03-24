Gray squirrel visits me immediately, eight feet to my left as I settle in today. He has found something that interests him.
He is a little suspicious of me. He keeps a watchful eye on me as he sits up and chews on something.
Red squirrel joins him, but at a respectful distance. Red squirrel always acts like he has ants in his pants. He doesn’t really run. He darts from place to place.
Ah! There he encountered gray squirrel unexpectedly around the corner of a snow drift! With a quick chatter and a rush he’s off in another direction. Gray squirrel barely moves for a moment. Then with a great dignity he ambles on in the path that he had chosen.
American crow joins the parade. He sails in to see what the squirrels are up to.
He is obviously the big brother in the bunch. He stands composed while the squirrel members in the crowd slither away with whatever dignity they can muster.
After a few moments he ambles forward and examines what the squirrels had found. And after only the briefest look about, he takes flight into a nearby ash tree and sets up a cawing signal to his companions. After a few moments a fellow in the crowd responds. Crow one takes off to join his companion.
And now the deer appear. I had been wondering where they were, and suddenly they appear as if on command.
It looks like six yearlings and a doe. I expect there is another doe among them.
And now the number has grown to 18, all of them coming up from the Red River. It looks as if there might be one buck hanging back near the last of them.
The snow is very deep. They are enjoying some open plowed areas, which are easier to navigate.
If I step into a patch of drifted snow now it is over knee-deep for me. Obviously it would present exhausting travel for any distance. We have had extended cold and snow here.
The word is out in North Dakota that deer are seeking open snow-plowed areas. Viewers are seeing them in farm yards and parks. They are even seeing them on highways and other plowed roads.
I recall at one time in midwinter we needed to deliver a mattress to the cabin. We took the pickup out across the lake toward the cabin, as there was no access by road.
We could only drive to within a certain distance from the shore on Leech Lake due to deep drifted snow near the shore on Templar Point. The mattress was in a cardboard wrap so it could form a kind of a sled that we could pull with ropes.
There were two of us. It was night. We sank far above our knees in the snow. We had to stop and rest several times. We were thankful when we reached the cabin and were able to stoke up the fire and sleep a few hours before returning.
We can appreciate the winter labors of the deer in deep snow.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
