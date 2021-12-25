Six tom turkeys file by me about 20 feet to my left. They don’t seem to mind my presence as long as I remain still.
Occasionally one or another of them will stop and eye me for a bit before moving on. Then another might step up and stop and take his place.
And “eye” me is a good word for what they do. They have this odd habit of standing sideways and studying me with the one eyeball on the near side. It is almost as if they are ready for instant flight, for a chance to escape.
This is unlike four-legged creatures that seem to turn their heads and look at you with both eyes. It would seem they could focus you for distance better that way.
Gray squirrel hops on the ground from an American elm over to a green ash 60 feet to the left. He stay on the ground in the snow, apparently looking for something edible.
Why does he always hop, rather than using the falling forward movement of walking, as other creatures do? And I realize he has the snow in which to navigate, and he is smaller than many creatures.
However, I have seen him walk for short distances, so he can do that. And we have all seen him hop over terrain where there is no snow. But often he will walk forward for short distances when he is busy storing or retrieving morsels of food.
I have seen him take breathtaking leaps high up in the air from one tree limb to another tree, taking it as if it were a walk in the park for his kind. I have seen him take such leaps from one roof to another, and miss, and spread-eagle himself, and land without harm, and hop away.
So perhaps when you’re wired to be an acrobat, you don’t walk, any more than if you’re wired to stand up and walk, you don’t crawl, unless you have to get on your hands and knees to look for a dropped knitting needle. And gray squirrel is certainly wired to take long leaps without harm.
Darkness settles in upon the land as we draw nearer and nearer to that time when the days begin to get longer again, and to the day of that very special event in the file of the Holy Family. Being also in the northern hemisphere, perhaps the family’s father found the darkness falling quickly upon him, as he sought a room in an inn on that sacred night.
A white-tailed buck appears in front of me at some distance. He is little more than a moving shadow as he joins two tom turkeys, perhaps to see if they have discovered something edible that might be of interest to him. However, it is soon time for him to retire, as all other creatures seem to have done.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
