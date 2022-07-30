Ah! It’s good to be back in the deep woods by Ham Lake for the first time this season. The woods are more lush and beautiful than ever, so the spring rains have been good to them.
A small bird sounds off 30 feet in front of me, and a little to my left. He doesn’t present himself, and now he has departed.
The eastern phoebe has been plentiful in the woods these last few days. So his friendly little chrr-up may well be that of the small bird I am hearing.
Mosquito, of course, is my first visitor, with a half dozen of his cousins, while my body is still giving off vapors from my excercise in settling in. He likes me, and wants to sample a little of my blood.
After 10-15 minutes, when I am well settled in and no longer perspiring, he cannot find me. He and his cousins go.
House fly and his pals are my next visitors. They explore my writing board and travel across my hands, exploring ahead of them, each with his large feeler. What are they looking for? An open sore perhaps? Their task in the ecosystem is very different than that of mosquito. I am one in the system. Each of us has a task in the system. None of us is left without a task to do in the system.
Some of us may take pen in hand and write. And write earnestly. But that is not our task in the system. My task is in the cattle yard, or deer herd, or vegetable garden, to slay one of those and consume it, and thrive. And perhaps to reproduce.
Nature is a serious mistress. She has many sides to her.
She is gorgeous, like the tall elm, or the lovely butterfly that first flew across my writing board. She is tough and enduring, like the cactus and the penguin.
She will reward us generously, like having an afternoon in a beautiful forest, or watching the pure mountain streams gush down a mountainside. She will punish us harshly with the dust bowls on abused lands, or wasted watercourses from polluted streams.
But, you will say, we are more than that! We are more than visitors to the cattle yard. We are human, we have brains. We are creative. We have vision. We can “see” beyond the universe!
Yes, yes, I know all that. We have intelligence. We can plan the future.
I am only saying that I am hoping we can carry out responsibly our one task in the ecosystem as top predator, along with the wolf and the cougar and the bear; to take what is needed for our survival and not pretend that we are greater than nature.
A small bird sings to me an evening song from a nearby pine. Sing to me, my friend. Sing me into the evening, that my day may be well spent.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
