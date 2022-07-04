Chipping sparrow greets me today as I settle in by the river. He is a sprightly fellow, ducking in and out among the lower tree limbs of the old elm.
Part of the fun of seeing “the chipper” comes from identifying him. He plainly shows off who he is.
First, you fix him among the sparrows. He has the light brown color and the sparrow size.
Second, only four sparrows in this part of the country have a rusty cap. The chipper is one of them.
Third, only the chipper has a plain white streak over his eye - a white eyebrow. He looks upper class. Fourth, when he sounds off, what does he do? He “chips”. There you have it.
Now Cardinal, not to be outdone, has taken over the songscape. He is sounding off from a big white oak 30 yards to my left.
He is fun, too. And part of that is from identifying him.
First, I seldom see him. He seems to prefer to hang out in the tops of big trees among leafy branches out of sight. I can hear him clearly, bit I can’t see him. I see him come to bird feeders, if you wish to see him. And I see him come to a gentle garden sprinkler and enjoy himself under a little shower. He is a bit of a show-off, in many ways, but not when he’s being a one man orchestra.
Second, he is that orchestra. Now he is a flute. Now he’s a violin. He’s serenading you for a quarter of an hour. And though you’ll enjoy it, you have to humbly admit he’s not intending to entertain you. He is rather wooing a mate or doing something else in the great bird lore scheme of things.
Third, he sports a crest on top of his head. Only five birds in this part of America can boast of this dandy addition to their costume, and he is one of them.
Fourth, he seems to have a serenade time. He goes on for 20 minutes or so, and then moves off to sing elsewhere.
An interesting number of insects are out in this hot weather. (We are having 90 degree temperatures today, and all the sapling greenery around me looks so alive that I could almost see it grow if I gazed at it long enough). The insects stop to check me out, or at least to pay me a visit from nearby.
A bumblebee works on a fresh piece of ash sapling three or four feet to my right. After a moment she moves off.
Flies of varying sizes and descriptions stop by and check me out. Some are more persistent, and I have to be patient with them.
One flat hornet-looking fellow checks me all up and down my back arms. I have to urge him to try another arm or something. All right. I have to admit I’m a friggin coward: he looks like he might be armed with a stinger. He finally departs. Goodbye little fellow! The woods are so alive today.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
