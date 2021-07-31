It’s amazing! In less than a decade the slim poplars in front of me have grown from little saplings less than a foot tall into a forest of giants 57 feet tall. That’s nearly six feet a year.
I face east. A decade ago they clear-cut the forest for several hundred yards east of where I sit, in order to harvest the birch and soft wood growth in this area near Ham Lake.
When the clear cutting was done, I could gaze across this whole acreage from where I sit. It looked like a war zone, when I looked out from the tall pine area where I sit. They assured us that in a couple of years I wouldn’t be able to tell they’d clear-cut. That was true.
Why do I remark upon this? I remark upon the ability of forest to reclaim what “belongs” to it. Cut it down, plow it under, plant it in crops, and in time it will reclaim the land.
I have heard the same said of grassland. Plant it in forests e.g., shelter belts, abandon it, and in time the grass will reclaim what belongs to it.
There is a certain poetry in all of this, if I were a good poet. I must give it some more thought.
A chipmunk creeps along the forest floor about four feet in front of me under the growth of ground cover here in the woods. He stops occasionally to nibble on something that interests him.
“Creeps” is not the right word. It suggests that he is sneaking along, and he does anything but that.
He rather takes an afternoon stroll in front of me. I’m sure he was well aware of me before I suspected his presence.
He even turns his back to me as he nibbles at something. Of all the insults! Aren’t I a more threatening presence than that?
I see bluejay activity all around me here today. I keep wondering, why here, in all the woods? Do they nest near this spot in the woods?
I see one of them operating in a thicket near me not two feet from the ground. How low in the woods do they build their nests?
And now another one darts by me at eye level not six feet in front of me, and land in a nearby bush. Am I an uncomfortable presence near some nests?
And now another one lands directly above me, about five feet above my head. He could drop something on me from there.
He gives (that great imitator, the bluejay) a kind of a low whistle, which I imitate. It sounds half way between a whistle at a cat’s “meow.” He and I keep sending this call back and forth for a half minute or so, before he finally flies off. What was that all about?
In the little marked-off spot on the forest floor that I call my “sturdy box,” the same three plants continue to come up: the arrow plant, the five-leafed ivy, and the pink pyrola. Why is it that nothing new invades their space year after year? In the open spaces in the woods, colorful flowers flourish: the yellow brown-eyed Susan, the white boneset, the violet wild bergamot and the blue hairbell. The summer is adorning itself in its best dressings.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
