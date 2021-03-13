Of course with the opening days of March, we begin to think of migration, especially with this warming weather. So with that thinking in mind, I turn to my ornithologist John Grant.
Sure enough, he lists the first 10 days in March as days when we can see robins, bluebirds and song sparrows in small numbers. Bluebirds and song sparrows we don’t see here yet, although my neighbor will occasionally remark on bluebirds at his feeders. A few robins stay here through winter.
With the sun out and the weather warmer, the winter birds are much more active today. I find it a pleasure to see the chickadees and nuthatches sporting about. And American crow sails about nearby, surveying the situation.
And here come the troops! Nine wild turkeys prance in my direction and then stop to pick at something in an open space in the snow. This time they are a flock of hens. I’d like to know more of when and why they tend to flock together by gender.
Gray squirrel scampers up the tree trunk of a green ash to my right. He fusses about over something in the trunk. Has he or a nuthatch hidden something there during warmer days, and is he returning to enjoy it? After a few moments he clambers up higher in the ash and disappears among the tree tops.
Chickadee chitters away in a smaller ash to my right. He fusses around among some of the lower branches and presently dashes away behind me.
American Crow raises a big fuss in the top of some large elms to my left but remains out of sight. Has he sighted some unwelcome predator, an owl, perhaps?
To me it is always an amusing encounter between crow and predator. It appears as an inter-scene comedy show between acts in the day’s drama of nature.
I rarely spot the predator, unless he takes flight or moves about. The crows are easy to spot for their voice and their diving about in the tree tops.
If I do spot the predator, he appears to treat his assailants very much as we treat mosquitoes: the nuisances are unimportant but slightly bothersome. The crows might dive at him, and he will ruffle his feathers occasionally but otherwise he will simply stare disdainfully ahead.
Eventually he may decide it is time to move, but always at his own time, as if he finally had become bored with the place. Since there is nothing of interest to him there, so he will move.
Predator lifts his wings leisurely into the air at some moment when he is not being directly attacked (as if he had decided quite on his own, after a yawn, that it was time to gad about a bit), and magnificently lift his noble self from his perch and off to some other location, perhaps not far away.
American crows, wise creatures that they are, may decide to call that a victory and fly off elsewhere. And another chapter of life in the woods comes to an end.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
