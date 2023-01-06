Three whitetail does and a yearling appear ahead of me about 30 yards, coming out of the woods to my right from the direction of the river. They appear to be headed casually across my line of vision.
Junior ambles along aimlessly, examining whatever bush or branch appears to be in their path. Typical teenagers. He appear to be called back into line occasionally by mom, as if by some sound that I cannot hear, but the yearling can hear.
Deer seem to be totally silent, totally voiceless, moving like phantoms through the forest. But do they have some kind of a voice in a timbre beyond me? On signal they move in a certain direction. On signal they stop and turn in my direction. On signal they stop and “focus” their ears in one direction.
Knowing that their eyesight is very poor, when I saw this “ear-focus” in my direction, I figured they had heard some tiny sound from me, and have all struck that same pose in my direction. Now I wonder if that may be untrue.
Perhaps their very poor eyesight is focusing on whatever dark image I portray, and their superior hearing ability is searching that image to “see” if it contains anything threatening. At last, satisfied that I am quite harmless, they amble obliquely in my direction, and pass me by without so much as a fare-thee-well. Creatures that are with them, like wild turkeys, will also pass me by as if I am quite harmless. It is really quite insulting.
One question that remains with me regarding the larger woodland creatures is, where did they bed down in the deep snow? I speak of the deer and the wild turkeys.
In warmer weather I can identify their bedding grounds. But they abandon these places in the deep snow.
Recently some cross country skiers in my family located a sizeable open snowless patch, perhaps 12 to 15 feet square in the midst of the deep snow near the riverbank. Of course, if the snow is absent, there is a lush bedding of tall grasses, reeds and brush, which is ideal bedding.
I had seen them come up from the riverbanks in the early winter mornings. But I never knew why.
If these patches are used by deer in winter, why choose the river bank? Are there easier opportunities for escape onto the river ice, escape from the larger predators? Here the deer have visibility in all directions.
River ice seems slippery and treacherous. But we forget that in midwinter it may well be covered in several feet of snow, which may be increased by wind drifting.
I recall this wind drifting off Templar Point across from Walker. It was simply exhausting to get through unless one had snow shoes. Perhaps for long-legged deer this could be deemed a protection against predators in the never-ending battle for life.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 50 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.