Three whitetail does and a yearling appear ahead of me about 30 yards, coming out of the woods to my right from the direction of the river. They appear to be headed casually across my line of vision.

Junior ambles along aimlessly, examining whatever bush or branch appears to be in their path. Typical teenagers. He appear to be called back into line occasionally by mom, as if by some sound that I cannot hear, but the yearling can hear.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments