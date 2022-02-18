Gray squirrel greets me 20 feet off to my left, as I settle in this morning under the great white oaks along the Red River. And now cottontail rabbit greets me likewise the same distance off to my right.
I decided this morning to follow the mandate of the bird watchers (twitchers, as they call them in England), that all good bird watching should be done at sunrise, when our feathered friends rise and shine and break the fast of the night, when they have the first light of the day to aid them in their food search. So, good bird watchers have already put in an hour or two of birding before they appear at work with fellow humans.
I’m coming to realize that the small creatures of earth need constant feeding to keep themselves alive, unlike us fat old humans and bears that can last on our reserves for weeks at a time.
I marvel at the tiny hummingbird, when I consider the amount of energy he expends per minute just to keep himself in flight.
Understand, of course, that I am not opting for seeing how long the poor and the poverty-stricken of our own race can last without food. It is time for us well-fed ones to get about the business of feeding them. (Thus, my pitch for world hunger.)
I recall that one time I was live-trapping squirrels in our back yard to try to move them out of our area to rural areas. (Belive it or not, over a period of time I live-trapped 108 squirrels. People asked, how do you know they weren’t the same squirrels, who came back? I pondered that a bit, and said, either I trapped 108 squirrels, or I trapped one squirrel who was a slow learner.)
Anyway, to make a short story long, one of them died in the trap, when I kept him there too long, without releasing him. A biologist told me, the squirrel probably starved to death; they need frequent feeding to keep alive.
A very light, wet snow has continued all the time I have been here. No birds this morning, except for an intrepid downy woodpecker, who appeared briefly. Although the early bird gets the worm, that early bird is also sensible enough to roll over and pull his quilt over his shoulder until the morning weather will turn more sensible.
The old leafless winter oaks are shaking a bit from some breeze, just enough to shake some of that really wet snow out of their “hair.” Then they settle back to sleep again. Let another month or so go by until some more sensible weather quickens them to leafiness once more.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.