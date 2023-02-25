The Bemidji Area Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited will hold its annual banquet March 25 at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE, Bemidji. Games, raffles and social hour begin at 5 p.m., with the prime rib or shrimp dinner at 6:30 p.m.

This fundraising event includes dinner, auction and prizes with a wide array of products such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, artwork and collectibles. Check out whitetailsunlimited.com/i/p22-23merch.pdf to see what you could win.

