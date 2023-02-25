The Bemidji Area Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited will hold its annual banquet March 25 at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE, Bemidji. Games, raffles and social hour begin at 5 p.m., with the prime rib or shrimp dinner at 6:30 p.m.
This fundraising event includes dinner, auction and prizes with a wide array of products such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, artwork and collectibles. Check out whitetailsunlimited.com/i/p22-23merch.pdf to see what you could win.
Tickets are $45 for single, $25 for spouse and $25 for juniors age 15 and younger. A WTU membership is included (except for spouse ticket). Tickets will not be sold at the door and are first come, first serve. Current members will have their memberships extended one year from date of expiration. Life Members can deduct $23 off a single ticket, table captain or sponsor price Just provide your Life Member number.
Reserve a $100 general raffle package prior to the event and receive 132 General Raffle Tickets (largest raffle with numerous chances to win guns); or six Top Gun tickets (banquet tickets not included in this package.
For tickets or more information contact Aaron Humeniuk at (218) 766-6982; Roxanne Schmidt at (218) 766-6605; Dan Thompson at (218) 766-0137; or the WTU National Headquarters at (800) 274-5471; or buy/print online at whitetailsunlimited.com
