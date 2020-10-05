The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages anglers in northwest Minnesota to attend a virtual town hall meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Monday to share their thoughts on proposed special fishing regulations.
With the proposed changes, the DNR aims to protect and improve bluegill sizes by lowering bag limits on 118 lakes statewide, 50 of which are in northwest Minnesota. If adopted, the regulations will become effective next spring.
The virtual town hall is one of five town halls the DNR will be holding across the state on the bluegill initiative. Participants are encouraged to attend these virtual meetings, and use the online comment option, as an alternative to in-person meetings. Information on how to attend the virtual town hall is available on the sunfish page of the DNR website.
Consistent with state law, the DNR will also host in-person open houses in the following counties: Beltrami, Becker, Clearwater, Cass, Hubbard, Otter Tail and Pope. Meetings will be conducted in town hall style and limited to 10 participants at any one time. There will be no presentation but DNR staff will be available to answer questions and take comments. Information regarding county meetings can be found at public meetings.
Those unable to participate in the virtual meeting or the in-person meeting can use an online presentation and comment opportunity that was launched for the bluegill initiative in May. Thus far, the DNR has received 2,500 comments through the online survey. Comments will be accepted through Oct. 25.
Notification of the proposed changes to special fishing regulations were posted at the accesses to each lake for most of the summer. Questions about regulation proposals in northwest Minnesota can be directed to Henry Drewes, DNR northwest region fisheries manager at (218) 308-2633.
Details about all the special regulation proposals are available on the fishing regulations page of the DNR website.
