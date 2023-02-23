WADENA — A new BookEnds webinar will be held March 11 at 11:30 a.m. with Matt Goldman, the New York Times bestselling author of “Carolina Moonset.”

Simply go to wadenacountyhistory.org to join the live webinar! You can ask questions of the author, share your insights with fellow attendees — all from the comfort of your home!

