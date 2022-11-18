Cyclamen plants have uniquely shaped flowers, come in a variety of colors, and stand above attractive variegated leaves.
Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Garden centers, florists and grocery stores are filling their shelves with a variety of holiday plants; a sure sign the holidays are approaching. This is the time of year to give, receive or fill your home with colorful poinsettias, Christmas cactus, cyclamen, and other holiday plants. Extend their beauty and longevity with proper care.

Start by selecting healthy plants that have been receiving proper care. The plants should be free of insects, disease and have no yellow leaves, brown leaf edges and spots. Flowering plants should have just a few open flowers, some buds showing color, and the rest healthy plump buds. You will enjoy watching the flower buds open, blooms expand, and a longer flowering period.

