Hunters who missed the lottery deadline for the Camp Ripley archery hunt can now purchase surplus permits on a first-come first-served basis. Hunters who already received a permit will not be allowed to purchase a surplus permit.
A total of 1,357 permits remain for the first hunt which runs Oct. 17 and 18, while 357 permits remain for the second hunt which runs Oct. 26 and. 27.
A person may only purchase a permit for one of the hunts. Permits will remain on sale as long as they are available, or until Oct. 4. Hunters will need to use surplus permit code 677 and then choose from one of the two hunt dates: Oct. 17-18, code 668) or Oct. 26-27, code 669).
Successful applicants will receive a hunt packet in the mail, which includes a notice that is required to enter Camp Ripley. The bag limit for this year’s hunt is two deer. Hunters may use their regular archery license, which is valid for either sex, or may use bonus permits to take antlerless deer.
The archery hunt at Camp Ripley is an annual event. The DNR coordinates the hunt in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department, and the Department of Military Affairs, which manages the 53,000-acre military reservation.
How to apply
Before applying for the Camp Ripley archery hunts, review the hunt information PDF
You can apply in one of four ways:
• In person at any one of 1,500 license agents located throughout Minnesota.
• By telephone at 888-665-4236.
• Online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense.
• At the DNR license center, 500 Lafayette Road in St. Paul.
The application fee for the hunt is $14 per person. Additional transaction fees and convenience fees may be applied depending on how the application is made. Successful applicants must buy a valid archery license to participate.
To apply, resident hunters 21 and older must provide a valid state driver’s license or public safety identification number. Nonresident hunters must apply using a valid driver’s license number, public safety identification number, or DNR number from a recent Minnesota hunting or fishing license. Preference will only be given if the same ID is used from previous Camp Ripley applications.
All applicants must be at least 10 years old prior to the hunt. In addition, anyone at least 12 years of age and born after Dec. 31, 1979, must have a firearms safety certificate or other evidence of successfully completing a hunter safety course in order to purchase an archery license if successful in the lottery.
Hunters may apply as individuals or as a group of up to four people. Group members may only apply for the same two-day season. The first group applicant must specify “Create New Group” when asked, and will receive a group number. Subsequent group applicants must specify they want to “Join an Existing Group” and must use the same group number supplied to the first group applicant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.