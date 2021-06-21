CASS LAKE — Due to worsening fire danger conditions, the Chippewa National Forest is restricting the use of a fire or campfire.
Campfires are permitted only in Forest Service provided and maintained fire rings located within specific developed campgrounds (listed below).
The use of charcoal grills is also prohibited on all Chippewa National Forest land, compressed gas camp stoves are permitted (Order Number 09-03-21-003). Campfires are also allowed at U.S. Forest Service permitted resorts, recreation residences, and organizational camps.
These restrictions are meant to reduce the likelihood of wildfire on the Forest and will be in effect starting June 17, 2021 and will remain in effect until rescinded.
Current data shows the Chippewa National Forest to be in abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions. Many areas in north central Minnesota have had very limited measurable precipitation over the past several weeks, and extended forecasting predicts continued hot and dry conditions. A substantial amount of rainfall is needed to provide relief and reduce fire danger.
These temporary restrictions will serve to reduce the risk of human caused wildfire in the National Forest. Where campfires are allowed, campers are urged to be extra vigilant when building and extinguishing campfires by doing the following:
• Please think before striking a match. Check for fire restrictions and monitor conditions such as high winds and temperatures. Limit fires to night-time hours or consider not having a campfire.
• Never leave a campfire unattended. Make sure to drown, stir, and touch your campfire before leaving the fire ring to ensure the fire is dead out. Repeat until it is cold to the touch.
• Do not use flammable liquids like gasoline to start your fire.
In addition:
• Avoid parking vehicles over tall, dry grass, hot catalytic convertors and exhaust pipes can quickly ignite fine fuels.
• Install spark arrestors on outdoor equipment and recreational vehicles and maintain recreational vehicles, trailers, and farm equipment to minimize the potential for sparks or other sources of heat.
• Check for dragging chains before hauling campers or trailers. Dragging safety chains down the road can quickly become hot and make sparks, causing grass fires.
• As a reminder, fireworks are not allowed on national forest lands at any time.
Thank you for doing your part in helping to prevent wildfires on national forests and other public lands.
For up to date information regarding forest closures or restrictions, please visit the forest’s website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/chippewa
Chippewa National Forest developed campgrounds where campfires are permitted during restrictions
Norway Beach Recreation Area:
• Cass Lake Loop
• Chippewa Loop
• Norway Beach Loop
• Wanaki Loop
• Knutson Dam Recreation Area (Bimijiwan)
• Webster Lake
• Winnie
• Clubhouse Lake
• Deer Lake
• East Seelye Bay
• Mosomo Point
• North Star
• O-Ne-Gum-E
• Williams Narrows
• Cut Foot Horse Camp
• Mabel Lake
• Stony Point
• South Pike Bay
