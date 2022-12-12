Cuyuna Regional Medical Center surgeons Howard McCollister, M.D., and Paul Severson, M.D., will be presenting information on a clinic study opportunity at a free virtual seminar Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. Register to receive a link to the free seminar at https://form.jotform.com/223205739607154

In the seminar, participants will learn about the Endogenex procedure, a non-surgical treatment that promotes better management of blood sugar levels in patients with Type 2 Diabetes. This novel procedure is being done under an FDA-approved clinical trial at CRMC in Crosby.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments