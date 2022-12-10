The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds Minnesotans that the Great Minnesota Ski Pass, which allows cross-country skiers of all levels to enjoy the extensive state ski trail system, is available for purchase.

“Many Minnesotans love to embrace winter, and cross-country skiing is a wonderful opportunity to explore the state and get exercise at the same time,” Parks and Trails Director Ann Pierce said.

