Minnesotans interested in helping the Department of Natural Resources determine how Game and Fish Fund dollars are spent now have through Oct. 11, to apply to serve on a review committee.
Minnesota’s Game and Fish Fund is the fiscal foundation for many of the state’s core natural resource management functions. Upwards of $110 million is deposited into this fund annually.
The DNR needs at least 12 people to serve on the fisheries oversight and wildlife oversight committees (a minimum of 6 for each committee). About half of the current members’ terms expire Dec. 14. Appointees will be responsible for reviewing the agency’s annual Game and Fish Fund report in detail.
People who want to serve should have a strong interest in natural resource management, how it is funded, financial review and working together. The goal is for the committee to have members from across the state with diverse perspectives and backgrounds.
DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen will appoint committee members for two-year terms. Applications are available on the DNR website, along with more information about the fund, expenditure reports and oversight committee reports.
