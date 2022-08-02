Low water levels, resulting from below-average rainfall in much of the southern third of Minnesota in June and July, are making boat launching and retrieval challenging at many lakes and rivers, especially in the Twin Cities metro area.

When water levels decline, less of the boat ramp is under water, which reduces the length of the ramp available for a successful launch. As a result, there is a greater chance of backing a trailer past the end of the ramp when launching. Ramps can be extended in some places to reduce this risk, but this is not effective where shallow water persists well beyond the boat ramp.

