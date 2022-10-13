Deer carcass movement restrictions are in place for 14 deer permit areas located in southeastern and north-central Minnesota and the south metro area.

DPAs 604, 605, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649, 655, 661 and 679 together form the Chronic Wasting Disease management zone. Hunters are not allowed to bring whole deer carcasses outside the management zone until a “not detected” test result is received. DPAs 255, 343 and 344 form a control zone and whole deer carcasses cannot be moved out of a control zone or the adjacent management zone until a “not-detected” test result is received. Hunters are allowed to move whole deer carcasses in between contiguous management zone DPAs or from a control zone DPA into the management zone.

