Hunters, media members and anyone interested in deer harvest data can find current deer harvest figures and harvest reports for past years available on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources deer reports and statistics webpage.
“A key objective of our statewide deer plan is to provide timely and accessible information about deer management and one of the more popular metrics of interest – especially this time of year – is up-to-date deer harvest data,” said Barbara Keller, DNR big game program leader. “We’re excited to provide these data online so people can track the season along with DNR staff, and we’ll continue to work on additional ways to make relevant and interesting information more available.”
In past years, the DNR posted cumulative preliminary deer harvest figures by zone each Tuesday on its website following each of the three weekends of the firearms deer season. Reports were delayed until Tuesday because hunters have 48 hours to register harvested deer.
In a change this year, a preliminary deer harvest report will be posted multiple times a week on the deer reports and statistics webpage during the firearms deer season. The report will identify deer harvest by age (adult or fawn) and gender in each deer permit area, as well as cumulative totals for each permit area and the entire state. The webpage also features an interactive map and graph that visualizes the data.
Firearms deer season is one of several seasons for deer hunters. Archery deer season opened Sept. 14 and lasts through Dec. 31. Muzzleloader deer season is from Nov. 30-Dec. 15.staff reports
