Firearm and muzzleloader deer hunters: If you want to harvest an antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as antlerless permit lottery this hunting season, purchase your license by Sept. 9.

By purchasing a license before this date, you’ll automatically be entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area you declare. No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with either sex, two-deer limit, three-deer limit or five-deer limit designations.

If you want to participate in special firearm or muzzleloader deer hunts you need to apply for permits that are issued through a lottery, and that application deadline is also Sept. 9.

