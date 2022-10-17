The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting grant applications through Nov. 16 for projects associated with the Minnesota’s Lake Superior Coastal Program.

Approximately $600,000 is available for projects scheduled to begin September 2023 or later. Projects are required to be complete by November 2024. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Office for Coastal Management provides the funding for these grants.

