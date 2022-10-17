The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting grant applications through Nov. 16 for projects associated with the Minnesota’s Lake Superior Coastal Program.
Approximately $600,000 is available for projects scheduled to begin September 2023 or later. Projects are required to be complete by November 2024. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Office for Coastal Management provides the funding for these grants.
Projects that positively impact the natural, economic, recreational or cultural resources of Minnesota’s coastal area are eligible for funding. The coastal area covers portions of Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis counties, Fond du Lac and Grand Portage reservations and the Minnesota waters of Lake Superior. Local, state and tribal governments, nonprofit organizations, area-wide and regional planning agencies, colleges and universities, public school districts, port authorities, joint powers boards, and sanitary sewer districts are eligible to apply.
“Our grants provide funding for the important coastal management work happening in our area,” said Amber Westerbur, coastal program manager. “They are a great way for a community or organization of any size to leverage existing funding and make an even larger impact. Project proposers are welcome to discuss their ideas with program staff and ask questions before submitting an application.”
Grant requests can range from $10,000 to $100,000. Applicants must provide dollar-for-dollar match from a non-federal source.
Application materials and additional details are available on the Minnesota’s Lake Superior Coastal Program page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/mlscp
Since its inception in 1999, Minnesota’s Lake Superior Coastal Program has dispersed more than $15.7 million in grants to help fund 682 projects across Minnesota’s inland coast service area.
Questions about the grant process can be directed to Cynthia Poyhonen, grants specialist, at 218-834-1447 or mlscp.dnr@state.mn.us
