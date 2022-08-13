As part of an adaptive approach to chronic wasting disease management statewide, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is broadening the options this year for hunters to get their deer tested for CWD.

“Keeping Minnesota’s deer healthy remains a top DNR priority,” DNR Wildlife Section Manager Kelly Straka said. “The DNR’s commitment to sound surveillance and aggressive management of CWD has not changed. What is different is how we’re accomplishing that from place to place and improving options for hunters to help us with disease surveillance.”

