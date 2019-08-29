The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold a public auction of surplus equipment Sept. 7 at 9:30 a.m. in Grand Rapids at the DNR northeast regional office, 1201 East Highway 2.
More than 100 items will be sold including automobiles, trucks, ATVs, snowmobiles, a tractor, a skid-steer, boat packages, outboard motors, boats, trailers, mowers, power tools, tractor implements, and potentially dump trucks and other heavy equipment from other agencies.
Photos and a listing of available items will be posted 10 days prior to the sale at minnbid.org. On-site inspection of items will be available only on the day of the auction from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
To avoid standing in line the day of the sale, bidders are encouraged to preregister for the auction online at minnbid.org. It provides access to information on other auctions conducted by the state of Minnesota.
Another DNR surplus auction is scheduled for Oct. 5 in Bemidji at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.
The sale is being conducted by the state of Minnesota, Department of Administration, Fleet and Surplus Services Division and may include additional items from local municipalities. Benoit Auction Service of Dassel will be the auctioneer.
