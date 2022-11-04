Eric Bakke holding the record muskie that he caught on Mille Lacs Lake.
Photo submitted

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources certified the state catch-and-release record muskie, a 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke of Princeton.

The previous record was a tie for 57.25-inch muskies, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.

