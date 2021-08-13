Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Aug. 9, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked off-highway vehicles, anglers and boaters. He also attended training at Camp Ripley. Enforcement action was taken for taking minnows without a license, untagged minnow traps, youth off-highway motorcycle violations, boating safety violations and angling violations.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) checked anglers, boaters, AIS, and ATV activity. Nuisance-bear complaints were received. Bear Committee-related items were also worked on. Enforcement action was taken for angling license violations and PWC and boating violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling, water recreation activities and ATV riders in the area. Anglers have found the bite a bit tough in these “dog days” of summer, but some panfish in the baskets were observed. Sutherland took enforcement action for a non-resident angling without a license, multiple no licenses in possession and not having enough life jackets on board a watercraft.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) responded to several wildlife- and natural resource-related calls. Questions were answered in reference to the upcoming bear-hunting season. Violations included an insufficient number of life jackets on board a watercraft and operating ATVs on a state highway.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) worked AIS, boating, and ATV enforcement this week. A lot of area residents have started removing watercrafts and lifts from their lakes, as they are worried the drought will lower lake levels even further and make removal even more difficult. Other time this week was spent attending annual in-service training. Swedberg also assisted Becker County and the State Patrol with multiple calls over a busy WE Fest weekend.
CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) attended annual training at Camp Ripley. Sura took several calls regarding nuisance bears and checked anglers fishing Lake of the Woods and the Rainy River. Enforcement action was taken for possession of illegal-length walleyes and failure to remove the drain plug prior to transporting watercraft. The boat had come from a body of water in Wisconsin that is designated infested with several aquatic invasive species.
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) investigated a complaint of three campers in a dispersed camping area of the Beltrami Island State Forest for multiple months. They had taken on the area as their own and had multiple state forest violations, including cutting live trees, litter and violating the dispersed camping length of stay. Enforcement action was taken for exceeding the maximum number of days allowed to disperse camp.
CO Ryan Brown (Karlstad) reports seeing fewer people enjoying the outdoors than in recent weeks due to poor air quality and low water levels. He worked mainly ATV and fishing activity. Brown also fielded calls about some nuisance bears in the area and answered questions regarding the upcoming bear season.
CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports focusing efforts on learning area geography including state and county hunting lands. He continues to receive complaints of ATVs operating within the boundaries of wildlife management areas. General provisions for use of WMAs can be found under MN Rule 6230.0250. He also reports an increase in nuisance-bear complaints. Additional information on bear complaints/concerns can be found online or by contacting your local DNR Wildlife office.
