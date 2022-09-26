The Conservation Officer Academy graduates are (front row from left) Assistant Commissioner Bob Meier, Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Choua Khang, Cassie Rice, Violet Ohnstad, Ryan Christenson, Dustin Roemeling, Andrew Ladzinski, Benjamin Ulrich, Matthew ...
Photo courtesy of Minnesota DNR

Eighteen people graduated Sept. 13 from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy, after training for 16 weeks in all aspects of their new careers as conservation officers.

The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced conservation officers before assuming their assigned stations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments