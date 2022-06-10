Libraries located in Minnesota’s low-income communities will have more access to state park passes
The DNR will continue and expand its state park library program for another three years, through June of 2025.
The program will grow from 71 to 117 participating libraries, offering 175 passes statewide for check-out to Minnesotans living in lower income communities.
Library programs like this have become popular across the country, with California launching a new program in 2022. These programs provide opportunities for individuals or families with limited income to access their state parks free of charge.
The 2021 pilot program saw more than 1,500 park pass check-outs in the first six months. In a survey of pass users, only 36 percent said they would have purchased an annual state park vehicle permit. This would fill a gap of about 900 visits to state parks that would not have otherwise happened during that time.
“It has been wonderful to see the impact this program has had on Minnesotans,” said Arielle Courtney, DNR Parks and Trails partnership consultant. “We are working hard to address the many barriers that prevent people from getting to state parks, and this program is a step toward making it easier for everyone to enjoy our public lands.”
“This has been a great addition to Kitchigami Regional Library System services,” said Carol Christensen, KRLS Legacy Coordinator. “With branches in Bemidji, Blackduck, Brainerd, Cass Lake, Park Rapids, Pine River, and Wadena participating in the program, we have a large number of parks people can visit for free using the pass.”
Minnesota State Parks Library Program Details:
• Passes are good for seven days and must be displayed in the vehicle’s dashboard on entering a park or recreation area.
• Passes can be recycled after seven days, no return necessary.
• Between one and four passes are available for check-out at each library.
