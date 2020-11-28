The COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines meant that this year’s DNR land sale looked different from our usual public auctions.

The DNR land sale team collaborated successfully to offer a sealed bid public auction with a mechanism to allow online public participation in the presentation of the bid awards, keeping in mind the health and safety of our customers and staff.

Annual land sales help the DNR optimize its land holdings and meet its responsibility to maximize recreational, conservation, and economic opportunities for the state. The 18 parcels for sale in Cass, Cook, Hubbard, Otter Tail, Pine, St. Louis and Wadena counties included rural and lakeshore properties, with many recreational opportunities.

The DNR held its sealed bid presentation on November 6, 2020. The auction resulted in 11 of 18 parcels sold, including a parcel in Hubbard County that sold for triple the minimum bid; all but one parcel sold for over the minimum bid.

Congratulations to all the high bidders!

Three of the unsold parcels are now available for purchase over-the-counter.  Find more information and the 2020 auction results on the land sale webpage.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments