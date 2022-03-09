The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds Minnesotans who intend to burn vegetative debris, such as grass, leaves, brush and untreated lumber, to do so now, when there is ample snow on the ground, rather than in the spring when wildfire risk is greatest due to brown grass and low humidity.
Each year, spring burning permit restrictions are put in place after the snow melts and remain in place until fire danger conditions improve.
“Vegetative debris burn piles are the number one cause of wildfires in Minnesota,” said Dan Carroll, DNR northwest region wildfire prevention specialist. “Chipping and composting are encouraged as an alternative to burning whenever possible.”
As Smokey Bear says: “Only you can prevent wildfires.” All fires must be supervised and put out by drowning the remains with plenty of water or snow, stirring and repeating until out cold.
If a fire does rekindle or escape, the person who set it is liable for any damages and wildfire suppression costs. Burning garbage, including chemically-treated or painted lumber, tires and plastics, is illegal.
Visit the DNR’s guide to composting yard debris (mndnr.gov/wildfire/prevention/debris-composting.html) for more information on alternatives to burning vegetative debris. Find more information on the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html) or the burning permit information page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/forestry/fire/questions.html)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.