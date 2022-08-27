Minnesota waterfowl hunters taking part in early teal and goose hunting seasons in September need to be aware of and cautious of wild rice harvesters, because wild rice is ripening at the same time as these early waterfowl hunting seasons.

Minnesota’s experimental early teal season runs from Sept. 3-7, with shooting hours from sunrise to sunset. This year’s early goose season runs from Sept. 3-18, with shooting hours from 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments