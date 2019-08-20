The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting comments through Sept. 18 on an environmental assessment worksheet for a proposed mountain bike trail development, consisting of two loops, in Crow Wing County.
Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew proposes to construct a total of 11.40 miles of recreational trails, consisting of the Cuyuna Connection Trail Loop and the Cuyuna Hills Trail Loop. The trails are designed to be used for non-motorized recreation access including mountain biking, hiking, trail running, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the Cuyuna area.
The EAW is available to review online at: http://www.dnr.state.mn.us/input/environmentalreview/cuyunacrewmtbiketrails/index.html
A hard copy may be requested by calling 651-259-5115
Additionally, the EAW is available for public review at:
DNR Library, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155
DNR Northeast Region Headquarters, 1201 East Highway 2, Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Hennepin County – Minneapolis Central Library, Government Documents, Second Floor, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1992
Kitchigami Regional Library, 212 Park Avenue, Pine River, MN 56474
Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library, 101 First Street SE, Crosby, MN 56641
Brainerd Public Library, 416 S. Fifth St., Brainerd, MN 56401
The EAW notice was published in the Aug. 19, 2019 EQB Monitor. Written comments on the EAW must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18 to the attention of Cynthia Novak-Krebs, EAW Project Manager, Environmental Policy and Review Unit, DNR Division of Ecological and Water Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4025.
Electronic or email comments may be sent to environmentalrev.dnr@state.mn.us. Please use “Cuyuna Connection EAW” in the subject line. Written comments may also be sent by fax to 651-296-1811. People who would like to receive a response that includes final documents should include their name and contact information.
Because all comments and related information are part of the EAW public record, any submitted names and contact information will also be published and publicly available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.