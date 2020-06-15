The Department of Natural Resources invites public review and written comments on a proposal by Range Riders ATV to obtain grant-in-aid funding for additions to the all-terrain vehicle trail system in Itasca County in northern Minnesota.
Grant-in-aid funding is allocated from a dedicated all-terrain vehicle (ATV) account to local governments to provide new ATV trails, trail connections and trail maintenance. Money in the dedicated account is generated through ATV registration fees and a portion of the gas tax associated with ATV use.
The proposed trail, known as the Len Hardy Memorial ATV Trail, would provide a 9-mile trail connection between the city of Nashwauk and the Alborn-Pengilly Trail. The trail would follow 7.75 miles of existing roads and a hardened snowmobile trail (which is a former logging access route), as well as 1.25 miles of new trail on land formerly used by the mining industry. It would make connections to the Alborn-Pengilly Trail and the Goodland Trail. The Range Riders ATV Club would maintain the new trail.
The DNR will accept written comments on the proposal until 4:30 p.m. July 6. Comments may be submitted:
• Via email to kacie.stanek@state.mn.us
• Via mail to Kacie Stanek, assistant area supervisor, Parks and Trails Division, Minnesota DNR, 1201 East Hwy 2, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
A map of the proposed trail segments can be found on the DNR’s website. For more information, call Kacie Stanek at (218) 328-8983.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.