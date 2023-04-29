The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in the Mille Lacs Wildlife Management Area to participate in a webinar and help inform the DNR’s updates to the WMA’s master plan.
The webinar will be held 6-8 p.m. May 9. DNR staff will present a brief overview of the WMA and the planning process, answer questions and take feedback during the session. Registration is not required. A link to join the webinar is available on the DNR’s Mille Lacs WMA webpage at mndnr.gov/areas/wildlife/mille_lacs_wma.html
Mille Lacs WMA’s 43,000 acres provide habitat for a wide variety of wildlife species. The updated master plan will be used to guide management of the WMA’s forests, wetlands, and brushlands. It will include management goals, objectives and strategies for the WMA for the next 10 years.
“The last plan was completed in 1977,” said Steve Piepgras, Mille Lacs WMA supervisor. “This update to the plan will guide how this WMA will be managed into the future, and public input is an important part of this process.”
Input from the upcoming webinar will help the DNR develop a draft management plan for Mille Lacs WMA. The draft plan will be available for public review and input in early fall. At that time, people will be able to comment on the draft plan in person, online and via mail/email. The DNR will finalize the plan by Dec. 31.
