Now is the chance for local governments to request funding for natural resource improvements.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Parks and Trails Division is accepting applications to improve outdoor recreation facilities, natural and scenic areas, regional trails, local trail connections, and motorized, nonmotorized, and multi-use recreational trails.
Every year, the DNR distributes millions of dollars of federal and state assistance grants to help local governments throughout Minnesota improve local outdoor recreation. The agency solicits applications in anticipation of federal and state appropriations for the programs.
The application due dates are Friday, Feb. 28, for the Federal Recreational Trail Grant Program, and Friday, March 30, for the other programs. Although funding has not yet been appropriated, the DNR anticipates that both federal and state funding will be available during 2020 for these programs. The DNR will announce preliminary awards in the summer, with final awards made upon receipt of federal and state appropriations.
For information about eligible projects and how to apply for a grant, visit the Recreation Grants page of the DNR website.
For more information, prospective applicants may contact the grants staff listed online, or the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or (888) 646-6367 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday).
